14 killed as houses collapse following torrential rain in KP’s Torghar

At least 14 people, including eight women and children, were killed after several houses collapsed in Torghar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday following a cloudburst that caused heavy rainfall in the area. Rescue sources said the cloudburst-induced flash floods caused widespread destruction in the area and damaged several houses. According to local police, two houses were completely destroyed in Torghar district’s Jhatka village and resultantly, several people got trapped under the rubble of the collapsed homes. The houses were collapsed due to land sliding and lightning. After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble. Police officials said they retrieved 11 bodies from the rubble and a rescue operation is underway to rescue others. Meanwhile, two women sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in the village.













