Ali Zaidi says he ‘will resign if ECP proves his polling station visits

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan to prove he visited any polling station other than where he had cast his vote as cantonment board elections take place across Pakistan. His remarks came in response to orders by District Election Commissioner East Amin Bashir Ali Qureshi to law enforcement agencies for his expulsion from the NA-244 Karachi East-III constituency “on account of visiting the constituency as reported by the monitoring constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the transparent, free and fair elections”. “…He is creating problems [for] the voters and the code of conduct does not permit him to visit the constituency till culmination of election process,” the order stated. “Challenge the ECP to show me one polling station that I visited today, EXCEPT THE ONE WHERE I CASTED MY VOTE and I will resign as Federal Minister and even as MNA,” Zaidi wrote on Twitter, while attaching a copy of the orders. “Can the District East Election Commissioner Amin Qureshi show the same courage and issue a public apology if proven wrong?” he asked.













