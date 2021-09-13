Committee set up to probe nurses’ recruitment in merged districts

Khyber Pakthuknkhwa government has constituted a three-member committee under chairmanship of secretary law to conduct fact finding inquiry into the appointment of nurses in newly merged districts.

The fact finding committee comprises of Secretary Law, Secretary Establishment and Secretary Planning and Development. A notification issued by the establishment department said that terms of references (TORs) of the committee is to probe whether the hiring of nurses was done as per notified criteria and to examine the procedure adopted for hiring to ascertain fairness.

The fact finding committee will examine all the documents /certificates required for hiring of nurses to ascertain that hiring was done on merit and examine whether credentials and documents of all applicants were processed properly and the system of marking of basic qualification, age, experience and interview were followed in each case.

The committee may also explore policy recommendations / changes in the criteria to accommodate large number of candidates with domiciles from merged districts in similar recruitments. The committee shall complete findings within two weeks and make it public.