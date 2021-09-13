Shehbaz congratulates PML-N candidates on cantonment polls victory

PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the party leaders on their success in the cantonment elections. The PMLN President called up the leaders of the party and expressed his appreciation for them. He praised the members, leaders, workers, voters and supporters for their hard work that led to the victory. Shehbaz said that by the grace of God Almighty this success was tge result of people’s trust and hope in PMLN, its principles, its politics, its narrative and its leadership. He congratulated the entire nation and the successful candidates. He assured the masses that PMLN would do all it takes to meet their expectations and will work day and night with an effective strategy and strong conviction to start a new era.













