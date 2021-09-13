Another dossier on Kashmir

Even as New Delhi embarrasses itself by making baseless claims about alleged Pakistani participation in the Taliban’s push to take Panjshir and, with it, complete control of all of Afghanistan, Islamabad is doing the right thing by talking about facts, figures, and on-ground reality and continuing to expose India’s barbarity in Occupied Kashmir. In yet another dossier exposing Indian atrocities in the valley, the Pakistani government has provided more proof, if any was still needed, of India’s crimes against humanity as it goes about cementing its choke hold on Kashmir.

It contains three chapters detailing 113 references, 26 of which are international media review reports, in the words of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and 41 are repots from India’s own media and think tanks. This is a far more logical, and practical, way of moving forward in dealing with this deadlock than constantly trying to throw mud at the other party, as India has quite clearly decided to do. In a fit of frustration over losing its foothold in Afghanistan with the return of the Taliban, it went into a frenzy of false, accusatory propaganda against the government of Pakistan. But it’s plans to win brownie points from the international community badly backfired when major media outlets rubbished its ridiculous claims by providing adequate proof.

Still, the one thing that can be counted on with complete surety is that Delhi will learn no lessons from the recent embarrassment. It is only too used to waving its commercial market in the face of anybody who objects to its positions. Therefore, Islamabad is acting very wisely by constantly presenting evidence to the international community that very clearly incriminates the Indian state. With time, this pressure will reach a critical mass and voters in influential countries will begin questioning the silence of their leaders on such grave violations of human rights as well as international law. Slowly but surely, the tide shall turn. And Pakistan’s diplomatic persistence will be the cause of it. *