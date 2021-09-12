Gold prices fall by Rs250

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs250 and was traded at Rs112,150 on Saturday against its sale at Rs112,400 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs215 and was sold at Rs96,150 against its sale at Rs96,365 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,138 from Rs88,334. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1430 and Rs1226, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1787 against its sale at $1797.













