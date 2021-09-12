Speculative trading in industrial real estate must end: FPCCI

Nasir Khan, vice president of the FPCCI, said the unproductive speculative trade in industrial real estate in Pakistan’s EPZs and SEZs is substantially impeding the formation of new industries and the expansion of existing ones.

A few hours earlier at the Sindh Governor House, he had met with Governor Imran Ismail. He also held a meeting with Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, and presented his concerns to him in writing as well.

“The government must interfere promptly and establish restrictions on real estate purchasing and selling for profiteering,” Nasir Khan said.

He voiced his deep unhappiness with the announcements of Export Processing Zones and Special Economic Zones for Balochistan that have been made by successive governments over the past 20 years, but that has not resulted in anything tangible on the ground. “I don’t just blame the current government,” he said.

For the protection of industrial land, Nasir Khan recommends the creation of regulatory and statutory systems, coupled with supplying industrial plots at nominal rates with well-defined and binding terms and conditions.

There are several ways to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), private sector investments, as well as industrialisation. The above strategies will result in industrialisation as well as economic growth and job creation.