Nahida’s second consecutive half-century scripts Blasters win

KARACHI: Player of the match Nahida Khan’s scored her second half-century on trot as PCB Blasters beat PCB Strikers by 47 runs at the Oval Academy Ground in the ongoing Pakistan Women’s One-day Cup on Saturday. This was Sidra Nawaz-led Blasters’ second consecutive win. Nahida followed up her 90 not out against PCB Dynamites on Thursday, the opening day of tournament, with 59 off 74 after Strikers’ captain Kainat Imtiaz decided to bowl at the toss. Nahida and her fellow opener, Gul Feroza, added 114 runs for the opening wicket, before a collapse saw Blasters getting rolled out for 195 inside 47.3 overs with the only other notable contribution coming from Nida Dar, who made 24 off 33.

Both openers – Nahida and Gul – smashed five fours each. Gul made 45 off 83.

Off-spinner Hafsa Khalid accounted for top three batters, before dismissing opposition captain, Sidra, who made 33-ball 17, as she returned four for 34 from 10 overs. Ayesha Naseem’s leg-spin sent Fatima Sana and Noreen Yaqub back to the pavilion, while skipper Kainat, Umm-e-Hani and Tooba Hassan picked up one wicket each. Omaima Sohail and Nida shared five wickets between them, with Omaima returning three for 20 from seven, as Strikers faltered in their run chase. They were all out for 148 in 41.4 overs.

Strikers’ troubles began with their opening partnership of 41 runs was broken. Jaweria Rauf managed 11 runs before she was removed by Nida and Ayesha Zafar was run out after scoring run-a-ball 33.Number nine Tooba Hassan was the next best batter with 18 runs to her name. Kainat, Hafsa Khalid and Natalia Pervaiz scored 16 runs each.At the National Stadium, the fans were served with a thrilling contest as Javeria Khan-led PCB Challengers defeated Muneeba Ali’s PCB Dynamites by one run.

Dynamites’ all-rounder Aliya Riaz smashed 90 off 102 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes, in the run chase before her stay at the crease was ended by Saba Nazir, who returned three of 56.Openers Muneeba and Sadaf Shamas scored 41 and 37, before Maham Tariq blasted an unbeaten 21 off 10.It was a solid batting performance, in which all batters played a role, which helped Challengers post 253 for four, with player of the match Sidra Amin, laying the platform with a 96-ball 70. Opening the batting, Sidra smashed seven fours, and stitched a 100-run opening stand with Fareeha Mehmood, who made 43 off 69.Javeria hit 54 off 77 and IramJaved made 43-ball 41. Both batters were dismissed by pacer Maham Tariq. The other two wickets were picked up by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima.

Scores in brief:

1: PCB Blasters beat PCB Strikers by 47 runs at Oval Academy Ground

PCB Blasters 195 all out, 47.3 overs (Nahida Khan 59, Gul Feroza 45, Nida Dar 24; Hafsa Khalid 4-34, Ayesha Naseem 2-14) VS PCB Strikers 148 all out, 41.4 overs (Ayesha Zafar 33; Omaima Sohail 3-20, Nida Dar 2-16)

Player of the match – Nahida Khan (PCB Blasters)

2: PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites by one run at National Stadium

PCB Challengers 253-4, 50 overs (Sidra Amin 70, Javeria Khan 54, Fareeha Mehmood 43, IramJaved 41, NajihaAlvi 25 not out; Ghulam Fatima 2-35, Maham Tariq 2-57) VS PCB Dynamites 252-8, 50 overs (Aliya Riaz 90; Muneeba Ali 41, Sadaf Shamas 37, Maham Tariq 21 not out; Saba Nazir 3-56)

Player of the match – Sidra Amin (PCB Challengers)