Cricketers excited to welcome New Zealand after 18 years

LAHORE: Former men cricketers and members of the current women’s national team have expressed their thrill and excitement to welcome New Zealand men’s national cricket team for their historic tour. The Black Caps arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for three One-day Internationals and five T20 Internationals. This is their first tour since 2003, when they were beaten 5-0 by the hosts in an ODI series. Former Test captain Rashid Latif said: “It is a great news for passionate cricket fans that New Zealand are arriving in Pakistan after a long gap. I still remember a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi when Shoaib Akhtar bowled really fast and took six wickets. The series is a great opportunity for young Pakistan players to express their talent. I am sure fans will turn up to the stadiums in Rawalpindi and Lahore to witness exciting matches between both sides.” Test wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said: “Witnessing international stars playing in front of them brings joy to the faces of the fans and I am hopeful the series will help promote the game in Pakistan.” Former Test cricketer Ijaz Ahmed said: “The tour of New Zealand is another step forward towards the complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan. After New Zealand, England are due to visit next month here, which is fantastic for the cricket fans. The fans are urged to turn to stadiums keeping necessary social distancing so they can enjoy the game safely.” Former Test cricketer Imran Farhat: “I am very happy to see New Zealand making a visit here again. I have some great memories of playing against New Zealand at home.”













