Punjab food minister Aleem Khan decides to resign

PTI leader Aleem Khan has decided to step down from his position as the food minister of Punjab, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly not accorded his approval yet. The minister told a private TV channel that he has twice sent his resignation to the premier and also presented it to him during a meeting, but PM Imran Khan has not accepted it to date. The minister said he wanted to resign due to “personal reasons”. “I asked the prime minister six months back to allow me to step down […] and when he allows, I will resign from my post,” the minister said.













