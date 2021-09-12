AJK govt to fulfill promises made with people: Niazi

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was taking practical steps to fulfill the commitments made to the people for the socio economic uplift of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing various public meetings during his first visit to Poonch division in Rawalakot on Saturday, he said a comprehensive developmental oriented programme will be launched shortly and the people will witness a real change.

He said reforms in various sectors will be introduced for the improvement of the living standards of the downtrodden segments of society in accordance with the vision of Imran Khan. He said government machinery and cabinet Ministers will be available to serve the people and a new era of prosperity and development will be started for the wellbeing of the people of the state.