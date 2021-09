Third consignment of relief goods from the Government of Pakistan has reached Khost, Afghanistan on Saturday which was received by the Afghan provincial authorities. Deputy Governor Khost Molana Mohammad Din Shah Mutib, Hafiz Rasheed Nabi, brother of Governor Khost, Molvi Nasir Tofan, Molvi Haidar, deputy IGP, Dr Habib Shah Ansari, director, public health and official of Pakistan Consulate, Jalalabd were present on the occasion. The tranche included cooling oil, flour, and life-saving drugs.