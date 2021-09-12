India invested $3bn in Afghanistan to destabilise Pakistan

India had been using Afghan soil against Pakistan since 2001 by investing about 3$ billion on infrastructure, training of Afghan forces and other projects to establish a network for its permanent foothold and to achieve its overt and covert designs.

According to experts, by sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan from Afghan territory, India had violated different Articles of the United Nations Charter including Article 2(4), Article 41(3) of the Vienna Convention, and Paras 2 and 5 of UN Security Council Resolution 1373 of 2001. Taliban are now the new rulers in Afghanistan with an interim government in place, Indian designs turned into faux pas for the Modi’s government which had acted as regional’s top spoiler. It has been established that India supported and trained Daesh /TTP elements to use as proxy tools for its nefarious designs against Pakistan, Afghanistan and the region. Under the garb of training Afghan forces, it had trained Daesh and TTP elements and reportedly around 300 persons were still under training in India.

For this purpose, different Indian consulates were established along with Pak-Afghanistan border, controlled and used by RAW as launching pads for terrorist activities inside Pakistan.