Russia calls for anti-terror cooperation with US on 9/11

Russia on Saturday said it was ready to resume anti-terrorism cooperation with the United States as America marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11. In a statement released by Moscow’s diplomatic mission in Washington, ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Russia was grieving together with the United States and proposed reviving cooperation on the fight against terrorism despite a litany of problems in bilateral ties.

The Moscow envoy said Russia was ready to resume bilateral dialogue on counterterrorism which was carried out under the auspices of the foreign ministries in 2018-2019.

“The Russian side is ready to revive the mentioned format. This is our natural priority,” Antonov said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Russian embassy.