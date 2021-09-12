Fiza Farhan inducts CEO Interloop into ‘Male Champions of Change’

Convenor MCC Pakistan and development expert Fiza Farhan meets and inducts CEO Interloop Limited Navid Fazil.

The signing ceremony took place at Interloop’s head office in Faisalabad, and was attended by Faryal Sadiq Vice President Sales and Marketing and Saira Taimur Khan GM Strategic HR/Business Strategy, who together have been instrumental in bringing Interloop as Pakistan’s first local large business to the International Champions of Change Coalition representing 270+ CEOs from diverse sectors.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Navid Fazil and Interloop Pakistan to this global coalition of CEO’s and leaders working together to understand gender equality issues and lead action to accelerate progress in creating more inclusive and progressive organisations in Pakistan. While it is heartening to have a strong representation of CEO’s representing multinational companies and I thank them for their collective leadership, I feel that long-lasting and far-reaching change always comes from within, when the leadership of local businesses decides to step up beside women, all the while challenging cultural, social and regulatory context to create unstoppable momentum for a gender equal Pakistan,” said Fiza Farhan, convenor MCC Pakistan.

The Champions of Change Coalition is a globally recognised, innovative strategy for achieving gender equality, advancing more and diverse women in leadership, and building respectful and inclusive workplaces. In the strategy, men of power and influence step up beside women leaders. They form a high-profile coalition to lead and be accountable for change on gender equality issues in their organisations and communities.