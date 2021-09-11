SC to take up petition challenging CEC’S appointment on Monday

ISLAMABAD: After advocate Ali Azeem Afridi’s petition against the illegal appointment of Sikander Sultan Raja, the current CEC, the Supreme Court now has filed a petition challenging the selection of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for hearing.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed formed a three-member bench, to hear an appeal against allegations, consisting of Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to hear the case on September 13.

He set up a constitutional amendment that permit the appointment of a retired senior civil servant or a technocrat as the chief election commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan. He pleaded to the court to declare the incumbent CEC’s appointment unconstitutional. Earlier, Sikandar Sultan Raja took the oath on 27 January 2020, as the chief election commissioner.