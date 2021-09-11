Zahir Jaffer’s father sent men to dispose off Noor Mukaddam’s body: challan

ISLAMABAD: The Police have submitted a challan to trial court according to which, Noor Mukadam’s murder could have been avoided if Zakir Jaffer, the father of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, has informed the police instead of helping his son.

According to the investigation reported, Zahir told that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room, and asked the guard to not let anyone in and not let her out. He hid her mobile as well. According to the challan, Zahir Jaffer had confessed killing Noor. Moreover, a DNA report confirmed she was raped. The challan said Zahir informed his father about Noor’s murder and the father told him there was no need to panic and that his “men were coming to dispose of the body.”

According to the statement of the suspect, a quarrel with Amjad Mahmood, one of the employees of Therapy Works who was present at the crime scene, took place over a misunderstanding. The employees of Therapy Works tried to hide the act of the suspect and destroy evidence, the challan said. It is also stated in the interim challan that Zahir had booked a flight to the United States on July 19 but did not travel. In this challan, there is evidence against 12 suspects in the case.