Govt committed to make Pakistan as per wishes of Quaid-e-Azam: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that the government was striving to make Pakistan a true welfare state as per the wishes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the minister paid rich tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his contribution as Father of the Nation to give a separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent. Sheikh Rashid said, “As a nation, we are thankful to Quaid-e-Azam for making a peaceful Islamic state in the shape of Pakistan for us.”

He said that Quaid-e-Azam was a visionary politician and a true leader of Muslims of the Sub-Continent, who successfully led the freedom movement and established the first Islamic ideological state of the world. He expressed the firm resolve of the government that it would leave no stone unturned to make this state as per desires of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.