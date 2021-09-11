Sindh police personnel visit FPCCI

Dr Amir Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Inspector General of Police Sindh (Operations), paid a visit to the FPCCI headquarters at Federation House in Karachi.

The FPCCI’s Office Bearers and top leadership met and welcomed him. Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Additional IGP Karachi; Javed Akbar Riaz, DIG South; and Iqbal Dar accompanied the high-profile group.

Edhi Foundation chairman Faisal Abdul Sattar Edhi was the guest of honour. His speech informed the audience that the Edhi Foundation is putting up traffic and civic sense training schools to help save lives and increase awareness about law and order issues.

FPCCI VP Hanif Lakhany said the business community recognizes and appreciates the sacrifice made by the Police Force, and that they want to improve their relationship with them in order to improve the investment climate and urge investors to invest more in the province.

FPCCI vice president Nasir Khan said that while he is conscious of the concerns and challenges facing Sindh Police, the business community has no other option but to demand better peace and order from the Government of Sindh and its law enforcement institutions in the province.

Sheikh said Karachi was named 6th Most Dangerous City of the World in 2013 and is currently ranked 122nd, which, in his opinion, represents significant progress. In Karachi, he said, street crime has dropped by at least 30pc across the previous two and a half months, while abduction in Sindh has dropped by at least 80pc in the same time period, thanks to a shift in higher management at the Sindh Police Department.

Urban Policing in Karachi is vastly different from that in the West’s major cities, according to Mr. Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Additional IGP Karachi. More gadgets, technology tools, and money are available there than we do in Karachi.

“South Karachi’s crime rate has plummeted dramatically in recent months,” stated Mr. Javed Akbar Riaz, DIG South Karachi.

According to Mr Iqbal Dara, Karachi’s DIG Traffic, the issuing of new and renewed driving licenses has been hastened, and an urgent license issuance system similar to that of urgent passport issuance may be established to assist people in need of new or renewed driving licenses.

FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Law and Justice convenor, Abdul Wahab, expressed appreciation for the participation of Sindh Police’s highest-ranking officials and requested Mr. Amir Sheikh nominated two focal persons for FPCCI – one male and one female police officer – to help resolve their urgent and important legal and security issues swiftly in order to create a sense of security within the business community.