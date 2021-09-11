NPO to organise webinar “E-Commerce and Online Business” on September 16

The National Productivity Organisation (NPO) would organise an online session on “E-Commerce and Online Business “on Thursday, September 16.

E-Commerce refers to transactions conducted via the internet, individuals and companies buying or selling products and services online they are engaging in E-Commerce, according to the NPO document.

The term e-commerce also encompasses other activities including online auctions, internet banking, payment gateway, and online ticketing.

This training would provide information about digital marketing, a paradigm shift, introduction of internet and e-commerce, designing a killer website, attractions, and deterrents, leveraging the social media, power of content, strategies of e-success, the performance indicators and measuring online performance, introduction to social media and case study.

The session would be attended by senior management, middle management, team leaders, and supervisors.