Weekly inflation up by whopping 1.37pc as food prices surge

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 9, 2021 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 1.37 percent as compared to the previous week while it went 13.64 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the combined index was at 155.26 on September 9, 2021 as compared to 153.16 on September 2, 2021 while the index was recorded at 136.62 a year ago on September 10, 2020.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06pc) items increased, prices of 5 (9.80pc) items decreased, while prices of 22 (43.14pc) items remained constant.

The SPI for the current week ended on 9th September, 2021 recorded an increase of 1.37pc with most of the items increased, mainly, onions (23.35pc), tomatoes (20.38pc), chicken (7.67pc), wheat flour (4.97pc), eggs (3.83pc), pulse Masoor (2.04pc), garlic & potatoes (1.34pc) each, vegetable ghee 1kg (1.32pc), washing soap (1.29pc), cooking oil 5litre (1.22pc) and beef (1.11pc) with joint impact of (1.34pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (1.37pc).

On the other hand, decrease in the prices of of bananas (3.09pc), LPG (2.59pc), rice Irri (0.59pc), pulse Moong (0.44pc) and sugar (0.28pc) was observed.

According to the PBS data, the year-on-year trend depicts increase of 13.64pc with most of the items increased, mainly, electricity for Q1 (46.55pc), LPG (45.76pc), vegetable ghee 1kg (40.71pc), chicken (38.55pc), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (37.26pc), mustard oil (36.74pc), cooking oil 5-liter (36.56pc), chilli powder (35.71pc), gents sandal (33.37pc) and eggs (30.81pc), while a major decrease was observed in the prices potatoes (26.32pc), pulse Moong (25.24pc) and tomatoes (6.68pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles ranged between 1.20 percent and 1.66 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly increase of 1.60 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 1.20 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 13.06 percent and 17.20 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 17.20 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 13.06 percent.