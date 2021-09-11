SBP chief lauds SECP role in promoting businesses

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir has said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is playing an important role in creating an enabling environment to promote business in the country. The SBP chief said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of SECP’s first batch of ‘Hawks Training Programme’ here at the SECP head office on Friday. Earlier, he inaugurated a state-of-the-art Business Centre at the SECP. The governor SBP apprised the new officers of the recent economic reforms and policy measures taken by SBP to achieve sustainable economic growth in Pakistan. He also commended the simplification, supervision and transparency reforms implemented by the SECP. Earlier, SECP Chairman Aamir Khan, during his welcome address, commended the achievements of the central bank governor in shifting the economy towards a path of recovery. He said, “Dr Baqir has single handedly paved the bridge that has connected millions of Pakistanis living across the globe with our domestic financial system.” Roshan Digital Account is a success story that makes a wonderful case study of transformative intervention, he added.













