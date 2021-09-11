Bitcoin falls to $46,262 as cryptos turn bearish

The cryptocurrency market turned bullish on Friday, a day after witnessing a bullish trend, with the market capitalisation decreasing 0.6 percent to reach $2.22 trillion as of 1220 hours GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, shed 0.20 percent to reach $46,262. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency reached $870.2 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price went down by 2.87 percent to reach $3,401. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $398.6 billion.

Similarly, XRP edged down by 2.35 percent to reach $1.09. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $109 billion after this decrease.

Following suit, cardano (ADA) shed 4.55 percent to reach $2.48. Its market capitalisation has reached $80.1 billion after this decrease.

On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price went down by 2.55 percent to reach $0.249. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $32.7 billion.

According to experts, bitcoin price has been through a massive sell-off that is still affecting the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. Bitcoin price dropped a whopping 18 percent on September 7 but closed the day with only 11 percent losses. While this drop wiped off billions of dollars, recovery for the big crypto is yet to start.

They said that from its current standpoint, the pioneer crypto’s situation looks grim as it is trading under the previous monthly close at $47,157. A decisive close above this barrier will improve the chances of recovery, but failing to do so might put it in a lot of trouble.

Assuming BTC converts the $47,157 resistance barrier into a support level, investors can expect the bellwether crypto to rally 12 percent to reach pre-crash levels at $52,672. Since this level is inside the fair value gap created on May 13, Bitcoin price could extend this uptrend and tag $56,717.

While things look optimistic for the big crypto’s short-term future from a technical and on-chain perspective, it still needs to overcome a huge cluster of underwater investors, roughly 6.12 million, who purchased BTC around the $53,275 level, they added.