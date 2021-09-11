Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik address ‘malicious’ divorce rumours

Model Alyzeh Gabol who tied the knot with real estate tycoon Malik Riaz’s grandson Zoraiz Malik earlier this year has cleared the air around her marriage after rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds on social media.

Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik have categorically denied that they are divorced, telling local news outlet Galaxy Lollywood that “all these rumours about our personal life are not true!”

“This is just malicious gossip being spread by some vicious social media pages who have been posting fake/paid news,” stated Gabol and Malik. They also denied reports that Gabol had slit her wrists in the aftermath of the rumoured divorce.

Gabol, who deactivated her Instagram account shortly after rumours started doing the rounds, also addressed the disappearance saying that she has “deactivated her account as she is taking a break from social media.”

“We would like to request everyone to respect our privacy and keep us out of unnecessary drama,” they added.

The statement comes in light of reports that Malik has divorced Gabol, who was widely termed as a “homewrecker” when she married him – Malik was already married to Zainab Malik with whom he reportedly has a child.

Gabol was previously married to another man named Osama with whom she also had a daughter named Miraal, however, her first marriage ended in a divorce. She then tied the knot for the second time in February 2021, keeping the identity of her husband hidden at the time.

It was subsequently revealed that she had married Zoraiz Malik leading to widespread criticism.