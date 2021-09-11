Celebrities light up Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s mayun

Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding festivities are under way and we love seeing pictures and videos on social media.

The couple celebrated their mayun on Wednesday night and the guest list included some popular celebrities who were seen having a good time along with the soon-to-be wed couple.

Social media is flooded with pictures of Minal and Ikram’s mayun. The event’s photographer – Maha’s Photography – posted video snippets of the event on Instagram and we got to see many things, including the festive decor.

Minal’s dress was a classic yellow ensemble.

Ikram marked the special occasion on his Instagram account. His outfit was designed by Humayun Alamgir.

Actor Saboor Aly was spotted having a selfie session with her celebrity friends, as well as fiancé Ali Ansari.

Actor Areeba Habib attended the event wearing a beautiful Deepak Perwani ensemble.

Habib had Aly make an appearance on her Instagram Stories as well, because why not?

Actor Kinza Hashmi was also on the guest list. Here’s Hashmi taking a quick selfie with the bride’s twin sister Aiman Khan, who wore a bright yellow outfit that matched her sister’s dress.

Actor and model Amna Ilyas attended the mayun as well. Habib caught her enjoying one of the biggest highlights of any wedding — the buffet.

Minal and Ikram will have their nikah ceremony on September 10.