Sonya Hussyn sends love to Indian artists who plagiarised music video of ‘Ki Jana’

Actress Sonya Hussyn has sent love message across the border to the Indian artists who copied the music video of her song ‘Ki Jana’.

Indian singer Brham copied the video of Pakistani song frame by frame for ‘Mood Happy’.

Responding to the video, Sonya Hussyn wrote, “It has been a privilege to be a part of yet another meaningful project which shared the message of how petrifying honour killings are and if that message is spread further, perhaps, together we can change the mindset of all those in South Asia who still hold archaic belief systems.”

“Sending my love across the border for the artists who recreated it,” she added.