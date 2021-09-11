Hania trends on Twitter as she marks five years in the industry

Fans of Hania Aamir on Thursday lauded the actress for carving her own place and completing five years in the entertainment industry.

The Ishqiya actress was a top trend on Twitter as fans came out in troves on the microblogging app to pile praise on her for her widely successful performances through the length of her now half-a-decade long career.

Fans shared pictures of Hania Aamir on their pages to highlight her different roles as an ode to their favourite star, with captions ranging from, “We love you hania, congratulations for completing five years in this industry,” to, “Show your love for Miss Cute!”

The fans’ efforts were noticed by Hania Aamir herself, who took to her Instagram story to share some congratulatory posts to mark the occasion.

From drama serials to the big screen and even modelling, Aamir seems to have surely made her mark on the industry in a short span of time, and her 4.5 million Instagram followers are a testament to her popularity.

The actress has appeared in numerous popular drama serials including ‘Ishqiya’ and Visaal as well as hit films like Load Wedding and Na Maloom Afraad 2.