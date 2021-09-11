Shafqat Mehmood visits ‘New Odyssey’ painting exhibition

Federal Minister of Education, Professional training, National History and Culture Division Shafqat Mehmood on Friday visited the National Art Gallery to see a painting exhibition titled ‘The New Odyssey’ appreciated young artists and also praised the efforts made by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

PNCA is dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on local and national level, its unique programs present the traditional and contemporary art practices which reflected the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as the professional competence of the artists, according to a press release.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists

PNCA was committed to promote significant positive aspects of the country and encouraged community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice of artist’s understanding of the work and encouraging a flourishing and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.

The various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, University of the Punjab, Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Balochistan, and the University of Karachi participating in the exhibition.

The show consisted of 70 artists and 93 skilled graduates and interesting works by the young graduates.