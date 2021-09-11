Biden, Xi discuss avoiding conflict in first phone call in seven months

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke for 90 minutes in their first talks in seven months on Thursday, discussing the need to avoid letting competition between the world’s two largest economies veer into conflict. The US side said the “proof will be in the pudding” as to whether the stalemate can be broken with relations between the superpowers languishing at their lowest point in decades.

A White House statement said Biden and Xi had “a broad, strategic discussion,” including areas where interests and values converge and diverge. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and Covid-19, a senior US official told reporters.”President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict,” the statement said.

Occasional high-level meetings since Xi and Biden’s first call in February have yielded scant progress on a slew of issues, from human rights to transparency over the origins of Covid-19. During the ensuing months, the two sides have lashed out at each other almost constantly, often resorting to vitriolic public attacks, slapping sanctions on each other’s officials and criticising the other for not upholding their international obligations. Chinese state media said Xi had told Biden that US policy on China imposes “serious difficulties” on relations but added that both sides agreed to maintain frequent contact and to ask working level teams to increase communications. “China and the United States should … show strategic courage and insight, and political boldness, and push Sino-US relations back to the right track of stable development as soon as possible,” the state media report said.

Asian currencies and share markets strengthened on Friday, as investors speculated that the call could lead to some thaw in relations between the two most important trading partners for economies in the region.The Biden administration, preoccupied with a chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, has signalled that ending America’s longest war will give US political and military leaders the space to focus on more pressing threats stemming from China’s rapid rise. But Beijing has been quick to seize on the US failure in Afghanistan to try to portray the United States as a fickle partner and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last month that Washington should not expect China’s cooperation on that or other issues if it was also trying to “contain and suppress” China.

The senior US administration official told reporters before the call that Washington had been disappointed that Chinese officials appeared only willing to read talking points during recent high-level talks and that the US side saw the leaders’ call as a test of whether direct engagement with Xi could end what has become a stalemate in ties.