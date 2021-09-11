NAB believes in zero corruption, 100pc growth, says chairman

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is asking about alleged corruption from those against whom no one dare touching them or even think them to ask any question about alleged corruption as per law.

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said that some people were leveling baseless allegations against NAB in a bid to make abortive attempt to hide their corruption, abuse of power, assets beyond means, money laundering and loss of national exchequer. He said that NAB believes in zero corruption and 100 percent growth. NAB is committed to eradicate corruption. Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah termed bribery and nepotism as a great curse which is also a poison.

He said that those who could not be touched in the past were now being questioned in accordance with the law on illegal activities, abuse of power, assets in excess of income, money laundering and damage to the national exchequer. The NAB is making every effort to eradicate corruption without caring about the powerful and big fish. Under the current administration of the NAB, Rs. 535 billion has been recovered which is a significant achievement. He said that NAB was set up in 1999 for the eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money.Having head office in Islamabad, NAB has eight regional offices in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that NAB is a role model for SAARC countries. NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. This is a great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s anti-corruption efforts. NAB has formulated a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.

The Chairman NAB regularly reviews not only the performance of the NAB but also the performance of all the regional bureaus so that the investigation of complaints, inquiries and investigations can be handled within the stipulated time of ten months. He said that NAB has proved that it is taking action without any discrimination. And it does not believe in any political revenge. Action against big personalities of NAB has enhanced the prestige and reputation of NAB. Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB’s anti-corruption efforts have been widely appreciated by national and international reputable institutions, civil society and the people. Today the entire nation is with NAB for a corruption free Pakistan. NAB believes that corruption free Pakistan is the policy of NAB.

NAB Chairman under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal will continue its efforts for non-discriminatory accountability. NAB has become an active institution and corrupt elements are being brought to justice.