Govt focused on fulfilling all promises made to people

PTI’s Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed PTI the most popular political party in the country and added that the government is fully focused to fulfil promises made with the people. While terming party workers an asset, the CM assured to resolve their genuine problems on a priority basis. PTI’s political narrative is based on the golden principles of transparency, merit, social justice and the rule of law, he stressed. The outmoded system has wreaked havoc on the institutions and the government is striving hard to rectify the stale system, he said, adding that opposition parties have been disorganised because they don’t have any other agenda except to protect their ill-gotten money. In fact, their politics is all but over, he continued. The PTI has put the country in the right direction under PM Imran Khan, he concluded.

Every district will equally prosper through the district development package and people have full trust over the PTI leadership, said Saifullah Khan Nyazee while stating that the opposition’s negative narrative has failed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to early drain out rainwater from low-lying areas and asked WASA and administration to utilize every resource for early completion of this task. He made it clear that no leniency will be tolerated and WASA and administration should remain available in the field.

While issuing directions to Lahore commissioner and WASA, the CM directed to ensure implementation of the devised plan for water disposal. I will not tolerate any negligence, he said. Citizens should not face any difficulty and smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured, he stated. WASA, administration and traffic police should be available in the field to supervise the operation. Reports about water drainage operation be sent to CM’s Office with timelines and administration should proactively perform to facilitate the citizenry, concluded the CM. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Faisalabad RPO about rape-cum-murder of a girldchild in Chiniot and directed to arrest the culprit within 48 hours. He also assured the bereaved family of the provision of justice.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three children due to the falling of the roof of a house in Kanha area and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs. He also sought a report from the administration. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he does not believe in hollow slogans nor he is used to following the policy of one-man show like the past rulers.

In a statement, the CM said that he takes everybody along and decisions are made with mutual consultation. Similarly, attention is being paid to performance instead of personal projection. I have made fewer claims while performing more, he continued. The people are diligently severed during the last three years as I have never indulged myself in any political wrangling. Those levelling baseless allegations are making futile efforts to conceal their corrupt past; he said and added that the people have fully recognized such dual characters. Those engaged in the negative politics of levelling concocted charges are valueless before those who have served the masses, he maintained.

CM Usman Buzdar iterated that public service is the core agenda and he will go to the last extent to complete this mission. The conspirators are bent upon stopping the development journey but their conspiracies will not be succeeded, he continued. The CM maintained that detractors do not want a solution to public problems and added that he will continue to respond to such elements in the shape of public service. I will not sit idle till the solution of public problems and the journey of public service will be accelerated while allowing no one to create any hurdle, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about kidnap-cum-murder of a seven-year-old girl in the Shah Shams area and directed the early arrest of the accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of an innocent child in the Badami Bagh area and directed that criminals be arrested at the earliest and no stone be left unturned to provide justice to the bereaved heirs.