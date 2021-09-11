Official jailed for seven years, fined Rs297m in corruption case

An accountability court on Friday sentenced Assistant Food Controller PRC Center Quetta Shakkar Khan to a total of seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 297 million for causing a loss of millions to the national exchequer. The court also issued directives to send the accused on bail to jail to serve out his sentence.

Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of the accountability court pronounced the verdict in the light of investigation carried out and evidence collected against the officials by the National Accountability Bureau’s Balochistan chapter. National Accountability Bureau Prosecutor Zameer Ahmed Chalgari pursued the case. the NAB’s investigation into the massive embezzlement in the food department revealed that the accused Assistant Food Controller Shakkar Khanl, as incharge PRC center Quetta embezzled millions of rupee in purchase and sale of thousands of government wheat bags.

The NAB Balochistan having completed the investigation against the accused submitted the reference to the accountability court. The Accountability Court of Quetta after several hearings sentenced the accused to imprisonment and imposed a fine.