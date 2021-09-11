IIPS hosts its first leadership training session at NUST

Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) conducted the first session of its Leadership Training Program titled “Maximising Performance at Workplace” at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). The training was conducted by Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Haroon Aslam, President IIPS Advisory board, who highlighted the importance of effective communication, positive thinking, and time management. The event was attended by Chairman Imarat Group and CEO Graana.com, Shafiq Akbar, and company directors including Farhan Javed, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Abbasi, and Sharjeel Ehmer. The session shed light on how to maximize performance at the workplace. Through enhanced personality, good communication skills and effective time management, performance of employees at the workplace can be enhanced profoundly.













