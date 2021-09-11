Restrictions intensified in IIOJK to prevent Hyderpora march

The authorities intensified restrictions in different areas of Srinagar, Thursday, to prevent people from conducting a march towards Hyderpora area in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

All Parties Hurriyat Conference had given a call for the march towards the grave of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, at Hyderpora in Srinagar to pay tribute to him and reiterate the commitment (Tajdeed-e-Ahad) to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement, KMS reported.

However, the occupation authorities intensified restrictions and deployed additional Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and other cities and towns to stop people from conducting the march towards Hyderpora. Indian police even locked the Jamia Masjid Hyderpora from outside and disallowed people to offer Juma prayers.

The occupation authorities also prevented people from offering Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Hazratbal Shrine, Khanqah-e-Muala and other major mosques of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, imams, khateebs, ulemas and religious clerics in various local mosques paid rich tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani. They appealed to the Kashmiri people to carry forward the mission of their martyrs with commitment and dedication like iconic leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

Syed Ali Gilani remained steadfast in his devotion to the Kashmir cause till his last breath. His unflinching resolve towards the freedom movement will remain a golden page in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. He single-handedly changed the course of history by instilling the spirit of freedom from Indian illegal occupation in every Kashmiri.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government may have killed Syed Ali Gilani in custody but it couldn’t bury his soul. Today, every Kashmiri has become a Gilani and wants to carry forward his mission and even sacrifice his/her life for this sacred cause. The Modi regime cannot erase Kashmiris’ love for the veteran leader by not allowing people to attend his funeral prayers. Kashmiri people know this fact fully well that they have no other option but to fight the Indian machinations with unity and determination.

The march was aimed at reiterating the commitment (Tajdeed-e-Ahad) to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

However, the occupation authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and other cities and towns of the occupied territory to stop people from marching towards Hyderpora. Indian police locked the Jamia Masjid Hyderpora from outside, disallowing the people from offering Juma prayers.

The occupation authorities also prevented people from holding congregational Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Hazratbal Shrine, Khanqah-e-Muala and other major mosques of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, human rights bodies, including International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Forum-Asia, and World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) have condemned the serious human rights violations committed by Indian authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir following the death of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, on 1st September 2021.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the human rights bodies in a joint statement also condemned the imposition of restrictions that are inconsistent with the India’s international human rights obligations and urged the Indian government to end all acts of harassment against the family members of Syed Ali Gilani.

As the news of Syed Ali Gilani’s death broke on the night of 1 September, police and military forces blocked all roads and other access routes leading to Gilani’s home in Srinagar, the statement said. “The armed forces also prevented media workers from reaching Gilani’s home. Family members said police removed Gilani’s body from his home, which prevented his family and other relatives from performing his final rites, including funeral prayers and the burial in accordance with Islamic practice,” it said.

The statement quoting, Syed Ali Gilani’s family, said, “In the early hours of 2 September, the police hastily buried Gilani at a graveyard near his home – an act that was against the leader’s wishes, as he wanted to be buried in the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Eidgah, Srinagar.”

On 5th September 2021, police in Srinagar filed a first information report (FIR) against Gilani’s family members under the black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the statement said.

The communication blockade made it difficult for the people to access healthcare and other essential services in the region, it added.

The rights’ organizations condemned the violations of the rights to freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of movement, and freedom of religion or belief. They urged the Indian government to ensure the people of Kashmir can exercise their legitimate rights in accordance with the human rights treaties to which India is a state party.