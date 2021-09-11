Four killed in firing on Afghan refugee camp in Kohat

At least four people were killed and three others injured in firing of armed men on Afghan refugees camp over property dispute here on Friday. According to details, to a details armed of rival group over property dispute sprayed bullets at Afghan refugee camp in Kohat. Four people were killed on the spot in the firing while three others were seriously injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case against the culprits involved in firing have started an investigation.













