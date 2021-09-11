Raja Basharat pledges govt support to lawyers

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, had taken solid steps for strengthening of lawyers and bar associations.

Grants were also given to financially weak lawyers during Covid-19 pandemic and bar associations up to the tehsil level without any discrimination, he added.

He was talking to a delegation of Punjab Bar Council, who called on him at the Civil Secretariat.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Farhan Shahbaz. The meeting discussed the welfare of bar associations and the lawyers. Raja Basharat said that the role of bench and bar was very important in providing speedy and cheap justice.

He said that the problems of the lawyer community would be solved on priority basis in future too in consultation with the lawyers associations.

Farhan Shehbaz said, “We are thankful to CM Usman Buzdar and Law Minister Raja Basharat for their commitment to support lawyers. We will continue to provide all possible assistance to the Punjab government for its efforts in provision of speedy justice.”