Haleem censures Sindh govt for closing 10,000 schools

Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday censured provincial government for closing down 10 thousand schools in the province and opposing single curriculum.

Talking to media persons, he took exception of PPP government’s decision of closing nonfunctional schools on pretext of non-availability of teachers, staff, buildings and necessary facilities like water and sanitation.

HealeemAdil said that the decision was taken at a time when over 6.9 million children were out of schools in Sindh despite of the fact that Sindh government has earmarked Rs1450 billion in 13 years of its rule, he said adding that 12,444 schools were closed while over 12,000 had no teacher.

Instead of focusing on ensuring quality education in government schools, PPP government was plundering the resources, he said and alleged that a school desk which normally costs Rs 6000 each was being procured in Rs29,000 and accumulatively Rs6 to 7 billion would be embezzled in the contract.

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly said that federal government has launched a single curriculum for entire country so that dual system could be rooted out from educational system of the country and every child irrespective of his or her social and financial status would have access to quality educational facilities but Sindh government opposed the initiative on grounds of Sindhi language.

Around 50 percent of the subjects were in English while provinces had option to design some subjects in their local languages and there were no restriction on teaching Sindhi as a subject, he informed and accused CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet of being anti-education and enemies of future generations as they want to keep the current dual system continue.

“Who approved the schools which were being closed now?” Haleem Adil raised a question adding that in the past years billions of rupees were spent on schools and hiring of teachers and staff. Sindh government was not taking concrete measures for development and welfare of masses and was playing Sindh card to allude the people of Sindh, he alleged.