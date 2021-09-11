Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 11 September 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94220 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11 September 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 111000 Rs. 101749 Rs. 97125 Rs. 83250 per 10 Gram Rs. 95170 Rs. 87239 Rs. 83274 Rs. 71378 per Gram Gold Rs. 9517 Rs. 8724 Rs. 8327 Rs. 7138

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.