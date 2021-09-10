Four crushed to death under truck during mechanical repair

KHUZDAR: On Friday, at least four men died after being crushed under the truck that overturned on the National Highway in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The men were reportedly elevating the truck for mechanical work, the truck overturned when the deceased were changing its tyre. The details of casualties have been confirmed, while there has been no identification of the men who died under the truck as yet. According to the reports, Levies personnel reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies to Teaching Hospital. According to the details, those who had lost their lives in the accident belonged to Chaman.