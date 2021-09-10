Malala concerned about rights of Afghan women under Taliban rule

On Friday, human rights activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said that the Taliban must practically ensure the rights of all women and girls in Afghanistan, asserting that merely statements are not enough.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, Malala pointed out the significant role of girl’s education in shaping a progressive society.

In her address, she mentioned article 10 of international human rights laws which assures education rights for women. She added that the right to education is not confined to individuals and in war-torn Afghanistan, the education of girls is as important as of men to make it a peaceful and moderate country.

Malala further pleaded to UN to ensure the protection of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. She added that UN must not forget its commitment to protecting human rights.

Amid the political fiasco, the condition of the schools in Afghanistan is not satisfying. Malala told the UNSC that secondary schools have closed and teachers and students have been told to stay at home, adding that the female teachers are asked not to teach boys and hence they have lost their jobs.

Malala also asked for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan so that schools could open and run safely. She added that additional assistance should be given to Afghanistan’s neighbours so the education of refugee children can be ensured. It is important for the US to stay connected in all areas of Afghanistan, Malala said.