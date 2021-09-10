Man kills two sisters for ‘honour’ in Mianwali: police

On Friday, according to the police officials, a man shot and killed his two sisters in a suspected honour killing case in Mianwali.

The suspect managed to flee the scene.

According to the police, the murder took place in the Tariqabad neighborhood of Paplan city. A young man named Raheel Sheikh shot and killed his two sisters in the name of “honour”.

According to the sources, the two sisters were married, angry at their in-laws and had come to their parents’ place.

Police said that after murdering, the suspect flee the scene adding that raids were being carried out to arrest him.