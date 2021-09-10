Heavy rainstorm in Lahore leaves roads inundated

Along with the thundering clouds, heavy rain splashed out Friday morning in Punjab that left the flooded roads with water, left traffic blocked and electricity feeders tripped in many areas of the province. The meteorological department has predicted more moderate to heavy rainfall with strong winds in Lahore during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Lahore has constantly been through the rain from the early morning, the one-colour sky look suggested that it was not just Lahore which was hit by the rain but the adjacent cities like Raiwind, Narowal and others also have heavy downpour.

The capital city police officer instructed the personnel to remain vigilant and observe heavy duty while keeping in touch with the Water and Sanitation Agency.

More than usual force is allocated on roads to rescue people in case of any emergency, CCPO said. Many areas including Samnabad, Harbanspura, Multan Road, Bunder Road, Punjab University and Thokar Niaz Baig, are without electricity for now.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company official said the power will be restored only after the rain has stopped. Karachi was also hit by heavy downpour with many areas inundated by rainwater. Today the highest maximum temperature in Lahore will be 27 degrees.