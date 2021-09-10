Pakistan rejects allegations of involvement in Panjsher valley as “part of mischievous propaganda campaign”

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar responded to questions about motivated stories carried by certain segments in the international media that were alluding to Pakistan’s “involvement” in Panjshir valley. He rejected such allegations as part of a mischievous propaganda campaign. The Spokesperson said these malicious allegations were part of a desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and to mislead the international community. Ultimately, this is a part of Indian media’s fake news reporting. The Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.