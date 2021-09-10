Pakistan rejects allegations of involvement in Panjsher valley as “part of mischievous propaganda campaign”

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar​ responded to questions about motivated stories carried by certain segments in the international media that were alluding to Pakistan’s “involvement” in Panjshir valley. He rejected such allegations as part of a mischievous propaganda campaign.

The Spokesperson said these malicious allegations were part of a desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and to mislead the international community. Ultimately, this is a part of Indian media’s fake news reporting.

The Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.