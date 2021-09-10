Pakistan’s 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in Kandahar

KANDAHAR: The second C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods consignment including medicines, utensils, food items from Pakistan landed at Kandahar Airport Friday.

The consignment was handed over to the representative of the Governor of Kandahar in a ceremony at the airport. The ceremony was also attended by elders of the community, chambers of commerce, media, and other dignitaries. The president of Kandahar Chambers of Commerce and Industries was also present along with other office-bearers.

The dignitaries, in their speeches, thanked the people and the Government of Pakistan for the relief assistance. They expressed that such cooperation would also continue in the future. Consul General of Pakistan Naeem Khan thanked all the dignitaries for their participation and informed them that Pakistan stood with the Afghans in that hour of need and ensured full cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations.

The first C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods had arrived at Kabul Airport Thursday. On the occasion, Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan called it just a beginning. He said two more flights carrying relief goods would be arranged for Kandahar and Khost on Friday and Saturday.