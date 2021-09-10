Pakistan, China agree on ‘close coordination’ for stable, prosperous Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Affairs Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong met here Friday and agreed on maintaining close coordination on efforts towards a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

In a meeting held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. The Foreign Secretary and Chinese Special Envoy also stressed the importance of ‘sustained international engagement’ in Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.