Rupee down 41 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 41 paisa on Thursday against the US dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs167.66 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs167.25. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs168 and Rs169 respectively. The price of euro was appreciated by 49 paisa and closed at Rs198.29 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.80, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs1.29 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs231.38 as compared to its last closing of Rs230.09. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 11 paisa each to close at Rs45.64 and Rs44.70 respectively.













