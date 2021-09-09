Gold price increases by Rs500 to Rs112,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs112,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs111,500 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs96,022 against its sale at Rs95,593 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,020 from Rs87,626. The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stable at Rs1430 and Rs1226, respectively.? The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1795 against its sale at $1800.













