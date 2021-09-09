Foreign exchange reserves fall to $27.1b

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country fell by $125.1 million to $27.102 billion as on September 03, compared to the reserves of $27.227 billion in the previous week, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

According to the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $20.022 billion whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.08 billion.? During the week ending September 03, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $123 million to $20.022 billion from $20.145 billion in preceding week.