Icon Dhoni to be India mentor for T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI:India on Wednesday called in national legend MS Dhoni to act as team mentor for the Twenty20 World Cup starting next month. The 40-year-old, who retired from international cricket last year, is India’s most successful captain having won the World Cup, the inaugural T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said current captain ViratKohli supported the move to have Dhoni with the side for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Senior spinner RavichandranAshwin has been named in the 15-member World Cup squad that also includes four additional spinners including Varun Chakravarthy who only made his international T20 debut this year.India squad:ViratKohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, RavindraJadeja, Rahul Chahar, RavichandranAshwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, JaspritBumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Standby players: ShreyasIyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.













