India cancel training session ahead of 5th Test after ‘new virus case’

MANCHESTER: India cancelled a training session on the eve of the fifth Test against England as it was reported Thursday that another member of their support staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar have already been ruled out of attending the series finale in Manchester following positive tests for Covid-19.India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday — a result that left the tourists 2-1 up with one match to play.Media reports in India said a new Covid case had emerged within the backroom staff following a round of testing on Wednesday.India's players have been ordered to stay in their hotel rooms, according to the media reports.The identity of the latest support staff member to reportedly test positive has yet to be revealed.An India team spokesman said the "optional" training session "won't take place now".The team had trained as scheduled on Wednesday.The Indian Express newspaper said that the BCCI did not want the fifth Test at Old Trafford to go ahead.The lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament resumes in United Arab Emirates on September 19 and the board did not want the event to be "impacted", the report said.














